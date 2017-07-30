Park Tae-hwan wraps up swimming worlds without medal

In this Associated Press file photo taken on July 24, 2017, South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan competes in the men`s 200m freestyle heats at the FINA World Aquatics Championships at Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary. (Yonhap)

South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan has wrapped up his fourth world championships without a medal.Park failed to make it out of the heats in the men's 1,500m at the FINA World Aquatics Championships at Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.With a time of 14:59.44, Park won Heat 2, but finished ninth overall, only 0.12 second out of the eighth and the final qualification berth.Mykhalio Romanchuk of Ukraine won the heats in 14:44.11. Sergii Frolov of Ukraine secured the eighth spot in 14:59.32.This was Park's third and final event at the worlds. He had earlier finished fourth in the 400m free and then eighth in the 200m free.Park, the 2008 Olympic champion in the 400m, has won two world titles in the 400m as well, along with a bronze in the 200m.This was Park's first world championships since 2011.Park is scheduled to return home Tuesday. (Yonhap)