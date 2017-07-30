President Moon begins summer vacation with trip to PyeongChang

President Moon Jae-in (L) and former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, both honorary ambassadors for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, hold up their hand-written messages wishing for the country`s successful hosting of the event in a ceremony held in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on July 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in began his summer vacation Sunday with a trip to PyeongChang, highlighting his support for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held there early next year, his aides said.The president will leave for a presidential retreat at a naval base in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, Monday to spend the rest of his seven-day break, according to the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae."The reason the president chose PyeongChang is, as you well know, this is where the Winter Olympic Games will be held next year, and he hopes the event will draw more attention from home and abroad," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.Moon was named an honorary ambassador for the PyeongChang games earlier this week. The quadrennial event will start in this rural county located some 180 kilometers east of Seoul on Feb. 9."Less than 200 days are now left until the PyeongChang Olympic Games, and I hope our local media too will show a little more interest," the president was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)