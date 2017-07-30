LG to release new budget smartphone with full-vision display

LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it will start sales of the LG Q6 budget smartphone this week, which adopts a "full-vision" display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio.



The South Korean tech giant said the sales of the 5.5-inch smartphone will kick off Wednesday with a price tag of 419,100 won ($373). The Q6 comes with storage capacity of 32 gigabytes. LG plans to release the Q6 Plus with 64 GB later in August.



LG first adopted the full-vision display on the flagship G6 smartphone released earlier this year.





A model poses with LG Electronics Co.`s Q6 smartphone in this photo released by the company on July 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

The company said the Q6 boasts outstanding durability, winning the US military standard certificate approved by the Department of Defense.It has 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras, along with a built-in battery with a capacity of 3,000 mAh.LG said it will continue to release more budget models equipped with high-end features.LG has been seeking to expand its smartphone portfolio as its mobile business continues to suffer from operating losses.The company said the mobile communications division, which oversees the smartphone business, posted an operating loss of 132.4 billion won in the second quarter because of sluggish sales of premium devices, coupled with the increase of expenditures on the flagship G6 smartphone.LG Electronics has been posting quarterly operating losses since the third quarter of 2015. The company's operating loss from the mobile division reached a whopping 467 billion won in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Yonhap)