China condemns N. Korea's missile launch, urges it to stop escalating tension

BEIJING (Yonhap) -- China joined South Korea and the United States on Saturday in condemning North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental-range ballistic missile, urging the North to stop provocative acts.



"China is closely watching the development of the latest situation. ... United Nations Security Council resolutions have clear regulations on North Korea's ballistic missile technology development activities," China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a response to the midnight launch.



"China is opposed to North Korea's (latest) launch activities, which defied UNSC resolutions and the common wish of the international community," he also said.



China urged North Korea to "abide by the UNSC resolutions, stop any act that escalates security tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and join efforts to maintain peace and security in the region," he also added.



Around the midnight before Saturday, North Korea fired what it later announced was the Hwasong-14 ICBM. It soared to an altitude of around 3,700 kilometers and flew for more than 1,000 km before landing in the waters between Korea and Japan, according to the South Korean military.



The latest launch was an improvement from the North's another Hwasong-14 launch on July 4, which reached an altitude of about 2,800 km.