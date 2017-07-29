Trump: N. Korea's isolation deepens with ICBM launch

US President Donald Trump condemned North Korea's latest missile launch Friday, warning such a "reckless and dangerous" action will deepen its isolation.



"The United States condemns this test and rejects the regime's claim that these tests -- and these weapons -- ensure North Korea's security," he said in a statement. "In reality, they have the opposite effect. By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people."



North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan at around 11:41 p.m. Friday (Seoul time), according to the allies.



If flown on a standard trajectory, the missile could have reached a target about 10,000 km away, putting Chicago within reach, experts said.



South Korea's military characterized the projectile as an "advanced type" of an ICBM that flew more than 1,000 kilometers at a maximum altitude of some 3,700 km.



Friday's launch came only weeks after the communist nation conducted its first ICBM test on July 4. Many experts said that it's capable of hitting Alaska and Hawaii.



Trump said the U.S. will do everything it can to safeguard its homeland and its allies in the region. (Yonhap)