Cheong Wa Dae hands over additional ex-govt. documents to state archives

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has handed over additional documents from the former government to the state archives, its spokesman said Friday.



Park Soo-hyun told reporters that Cheong Wa Dae sent the Presidential Archives 17 boxes of documents, photos, DVDs, CDs and mobile phones which were found last week in the National Security Office and other rooms used by former presidential secretaries.





(Yonhap)

On July 14 and last Friday, Cheong Wa Dae handed over to the archives various materials from the former Park Geun-hye administration which were discovered in the presidential compound."We expect that after the classification process, citizens can make a request to look at some of the materials, which can be open to the public, in accordance with the law governing presidential records," the spokesman said.Cheong Wa Dae has recently unveiled some of the former government's documents which were expected to shed new light on the alleged misdeeds by the ousted former president and her former aides.Park is currently standing trial over a massive corruption and influence-peddling scandal. She was dismissed in March after the National Assembly impeached her over a string of corruption allegations in December. (Yonhap)