Seoul delays Jamsu Bridge beach festival due to heavy rain

The festival, which was to be held from Friday to Sunday, will be postponed by two weeks.
In a bid to create a summer vacation spot for citizens who cannot get away from the city, the city plans to turn the bridge into a beach-like playground from Aug. 11-13.
Jamsu Bridge, one of the busiest routes in Seoul, will be shut down for the three days.
