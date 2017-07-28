Moon to hold second round of 'beer talks' with business leaders

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold the second round of "candid beer" talks with top business leaders Friday, his office Cheong Wa Dae said, as he seeks to elicit their support for his economic agenda and listen to their difficulties.



The meeting will come a day after Moon met with top executives from seven business groups -- Hyundai Motor, LG, POSCO, Hanwha, Shinsegae, Doosan and CJ, along with the head of Ottogi, a leading but comparatively small food company.





(Yonhap)

Friday's dinner gathering will be attended by the top officials of seven other conglomerates -- Samsung, SK, Lotte, GS, Hyundai Heavy Industries, KT Corp. and Korean Air Lines Co.Earlier this week, the Moon administration announced the general direction of its economic policy and growth strategy, the centerpiece of which is to create new jobs and increase household revenues to achieve "people-centered, inclusive, income-led growth."Moon has promised to create up to 810,000 new jobs in the public sector alone during his single five-year term that ends in May 2022. He has also encouraged businesses to turn contract workers into regular ones. (Yonhap)