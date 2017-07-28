Natl. football coach to request pro clubs provide early call-ups

South Korea football coach Shin Tae-yong will make an early call-up request to domestic pro football clubs in preparation for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the sport's national governing body said Friday.



The Korea Football Association said Shin will attend a workshop for 22 K League club representatives in Seoul later Friday and will ask their cooperation to release their players early for the national team. He will be accompanied by the KFA General Secretary An Gi-heon and the KFA technical committee chief Kim Ho-gon.





South Korea football coach Shin Tae-yong (Yonhap)

Originally, An was reportedly the only KFA person to attend the workshop and persuade the club officials. But Shin, who took the helm earlier this month, also decided to join in the effort since upcoming qualifiers are crucial for South Korea's quest for its ninth consecutive World Cup appearance.Shin was originally scheduled to assemble the squad at the National Football Center on Aug. 28, but if the coach's request is granted, the national team players will start training together on Aug. 21.In the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, South Korea are scheduled to host Iran on Aug. 31 and face Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Sept. 5 for the finale. The Taeguk Warriors are barely holding on to the final automatic qualification spot with 13 points, sitting just one point up on Uzbekistan in second place in Group A.In Asia, the top two teams from Groups A and B can advance directly to the World Cup in Russia. Two third-place teams must go through a playoffs for their final chance.The K League, operator of the pro football competition, has to reschedule fixtures for this season if it accepts the KFA's request. It needs approval from the board meeting and the club representatives to allow Shin to summon national team players earlier than scheduled.Shin previously said he may pick more than 10 players from domestic clubs. Since his appointment, the 46-year-old has been watching K League matches closely to assess the players for the national team. (Yonhap)