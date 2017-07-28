Moon's approval rating rises amid job creation push

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose this week after the parliamentary passage of an extra budget bill he has pushed to help create jobs and spur growth, a survey showed Friday.
In the weekly survey conducted from Tuesday to Thursday by local pollster Gallup Korea, Moon's support rating was tallied at 77 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier.
Those who disapproved of his job performance made up 13 percent, down 3 percentage points from the previous week, while 9 percent said they were unsure or refused to answer.
The increase in public support for the liberal president came after the National Assembly passed the 11.03 trillion-won ($9.8 billion) supplementary budget bill Saturday, which entailed a cross-party agreement to create 2,575 central government jobs.
|(Yonhap)
The supplementary budget was part of Moon's efforts to follow through on his key election pledge to create 810,000 "quality" jobs in the public sector during his five-year presidency that ends in 2022.
The survey put public support for the ruling Democratic Party at 50 percent, up 4 percentage points, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party was tallied at 10 percent, down 1 percentage point.
The Bareun Party scored 8 percent, while the People's Party and Justice Party received 4 percent each.
The survey was conducted on 1,008 adults across the country and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)