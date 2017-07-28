Lee Jong-suk may enlist on Aug.10

Actor Lee Jong-suk has received notification to begin his mandatory military service on Aug. 10, but his agency said nothing has been confirmed yet.



Earlier in the day, local media reported that Lee was notified by the Military Manpower Administration to report for duty on Aug. 10. He is expected to be allocated to non-active duty as a public service worker.



“It is true that Lee received the notification, but nothing has been finalized on the matter,” YG Entertainment released a statement.

Lee Jong-suk (YG Entertainment)

YG confirmed earlier this week that Lee received the enlistment notification, but refused to specify as to exactly when he would join the military.Korean law stipulates that all able-bodied men are to serve in the military for 21 to 24 months, depending on the branch of service, as the country is technically still at war with North Korea.Lee has recently finished filming for the movie “VIP,” which is set to open on Aug. 24.The 27-year-old actor debuted in 2005 as a runway model. He made his acting breakthrough in “School 2013,” and continues to enjoy popularity in Korea and other parts, China in particular.His notable works include “I Can Hear Your Voice,” “Pinocchio” and “W.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)