Govt. announces countermeasures to combat drowsy driving

South Korea outlined countermeasures to deal with drowsy-driving-related accidents following a series of crashes that took dozens of lives, the transport ministry said Friday.



Under the steps to be taken this year, bus companies will be obliged to allow their drivers to rest for at least 10 straight hours between shifts, longer than the current eight hours, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation said in a statement.





Bus companies operating in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are also required to install safety features, such as the forward collision warning system and the lane departure warning system, in their 3,000 vehicles within this year, it said.The transport ministry said it will provide financial support and incentives to bus companies in Seoul and the metropolitan areas for the purchase of the driver assist systems.Moreover, the ministry will move to get most long-distance buses, trucks, vans and special-purpose vehicles to install advanced emergency braking systems starting in 2018, a ministry official said.Earlier in the day, the ruling Democratic Party and government held a policy consultation meeting on the measures to prevent accidents caused by drowsy driving. They agreed to pursue related law revisions in consultation with opposition parties and secure funds for preventive measures in the process of drawing up a state budget for the 2018 fiscal year. (Yonhap)