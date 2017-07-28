[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Deep in the dark, damp underground tunnels of Hashima Island, hundreds of Korean laborers are forced to mine for coal in deadly conditions by the Japanese. A motley crew of Koreans find themselves on the island -- including band leader Kang-ok (Hwang Jung-min) and his daughter So-hee (Kim Soo-ahn), gang leader Chil-sung (So Ji-sub) and Malnyeon (Lee Jung-hyun), who has been sold as a sex slave. Elite agent Park Moo-young (Song Joong-ki) infiltrates the island on a mission to rescue a prominent independence fighter.In May 1940 during World War II, Germany advances into France and traps the Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. A slow, methodical plan to evacuate the British and French troops began to be put into motion, using every naval and civilian ship that could be reached, but the German air assault is relentless.Juli Baker (Madeline Carroll) instantly recognizes that Bryce Loski (Callan McAuliffe) is meant to be the love of her life, after meeting him for the first time as second grade students. Bryce continues to resists Juli’s enthusiastic advances until the sixth grade, dating other girls to ward her off. Juli finally begins to wonder if she was wrong about Bryce and their destiny, just when Bryce begins to look at his longtime admirer in a new light.Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) is jokingly accused by his wife Hae-joo (Cho Yun-hee) of having an affair. He feigns indignation and focuses on his meal, but the truth is that Bong-wan is heartbroken over a recently ended affair with an employee at his tiny publishing house, Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok). Chang-sook quits after friction with Bong-wan, and a new employee, A-reum (Kim Min-hee), comes to work there.