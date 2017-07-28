Around the Hotels

The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul, offering a panoramic view of the city from the 24th floor, has a promotion of champagne and sparkling wine at discount prices.Two types of champagne -- Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque and Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut -- and nine types of sparkling wine -- including Fantini Gran Cuvee Rose Swarovski and Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rustico -- are available along with snacks. One glass costs 24,000 won or a bottle is 61,000 won.Snacks are also available for 12,000 won and include vegetable chips, French fries, Korean beef shiitake tteokgalbi (grilled short rib patties) and a cheese plate.The offer is available from 9 p.m. to midnight and through Aug. 31. For information and reservations, call (02) 2016-1205.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s signature restaurant Feast has received Halal certification from the Korean Tourism Organization.The official designation allows the restaurant to cater to a wide range of customers from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other Muslim countries around the world. Guests can enjoy dishes such as lamb curry, tandoori chicken and other a la carte dishes prepared in accordance with Halal guidelines and using healthy ingredients.The hotel also offers guests a Quran, prayer mat, qibla compass and Ttasbih upon request.For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-1710/1711.The Pool House, located on the second floor of Grand Hyatt Incheon West Tower, is offering a barbecue promotion in an outdoor garden of trees and flowers.A live grill station features a dozen dishes, including Australian lamb ribs, lobster and trout. The buffet station offers salad, pastas, desserts and various Korean and Japanese dishes.The promotion is on offer daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 16 at 88,000 won per adult. Members of the Grand Hyatt Incheon and the Club at the Hyatt receive discounts.For information and reservations, call (032) 745 1234 or visit Incheon.grand.hyatt.com.The Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering summer specials at its signature restaurants. The hotel’s Chinese restaurant Taipan has a cold seafood noodle soup at 32,000 won, while Japanese restaurant Genji has a cold buckwheat noodle at 24,000 won.Cafe 395, an all-day dining restaurant with a premium buffet, has on offer various pickled items, like pickled okra, pickled red daikon, pickled garlic, pickled onions and pickled peppers that add a refreshing kick to the meals and buffet, priced at 94,000 for lunch and 99,000 for dinner.Cilantro Deli features a giant mango bingsu, green tea and red bean bingsu and fruit and red bean bingsu.For information and reservations, call (02) 753-7788.The Westin Chosun Seoul has introduced three summer detox ades ideal for removing bodily toxins and boosting health, available through Aug. 31.The three ades -- each priced at 6,000 won -- are beetroot, lemon and wheatgrass, and are made of Perrier, honey, freshly squeezed lemon juice and oven-dried slices of fruits.The beetroot detox-ade with rosemary and slices of oven-dried tangerine and grapefruit is rich in vitamins B1, B2 and C, as well as iron and calcium. The lemon detox-ade with slices of oven-dried lime and orange is packed with vitamin C. The wheatgrass detox-ade with apple mint and slices of oven-dried lime and lemon contains amino acids, vitamins, chlorophyll, antioxidants and minerals.For information and reservations, call (02) 317 - 0022.