LG Electronics wins 7 awards in US consumer evaluation study

LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it won seven awards in a US consumer evaluation study on home appliances, highlighting its position as one of the most popular brands in the North American market.





(Yonhap)

According to the findings released by industry-tracker J.D. Power, LG Electronics won top titles for its front-load and top-load washers, clothes dryers, dishwashers, freestanding ranges, French door refrigerators and top-mount freezer refrigerators."LG has clearly delivered on all these measures this year, delighting their customers," J.D. Power said in a release."Competition in the market is extremely fierce, and LG and Samsung are really pushing the industry by adding features that appeal to the needs of consumers," it added.Samsung Electronics Co. also ranked the highest in the area of side-by-side refrigerators, the researcher added. (Yonhap)