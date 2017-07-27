World taekwondo body to invite N. Korean execs to S. Korea

World Taekwondo, the official world governing body of taekwondo based in Seoul, said Thursday it plans to invite North Korean officials to its event in South Korea this fall.



WT, led by South Korean president Choue Chung-won, said it plans to send invitations to International Taekwondo Federation President Ri Yong-son and Secretary General Kim Sung-hwan -- both North Korean -- for the 2017 Taekwondo Peace Festival in Seoul. The festival, commemorating Taekwondo Day on Sept. 4, was founded last year to promote peace, sharing and service in the global community.



The WT, previously known as the World Taekwondo Federation, is sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee. The ITF, based in Vienna, is recognized by the North Korean government.



Ri traveled to South Korea last month for the WT's world championships in Muju, North Jeolla Province, along with the ITF demonstration team. During the worlds, the two sides also agreed to have the WT demonstration team perform at the ITF World Championships in Pyongyang in September.



"We have yet to receive ITF's invitation to its world championships," an official at the WT said. "But once we receive the invitation, we will give our answer and also send our invitation to the taekwondo festival in Seoul."



Choue is also co-head of the festival, which will run from Sept. 2 to 4 at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

In this photo provided by the World Taekwondo on July 27, 2017, the WT President Choue Chung-won (R) holds a certificate with Park Yang-woo, the chief organizer of the Taekwondo Peace Festival, at his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)