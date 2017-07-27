Samsung Securities' long-term model portfolio boasts stability

Customers receive consultation from a Samsung Securities’ official. (Samsung Securities)

Samsung Securities’ model portfolio, which guides global investment distribution of the equity firm‘s funds, has boasted stability, the firm said Thursday.The core-A type of Samsung Securities’ model portfolio saw a cumulative return of 19.68 percent over the last three years as of the end of June.Of the last 12 quarters, the model portfolio saw a positive rate of return in nine quarters, it explained.The longer the asset was managed, the higher the return was, according to the equity firm.One month of management led to a return of 0.75 percent, while asset management for six months reaped returns of 7.97 percent.Moreover, the portfolio enjoyed low volatility of 3.34 percent in the first half this year, less than half of that of the main bourse index Kospi, which saw volatility at around 8 percent, according to the firm.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)