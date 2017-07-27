Hyundai Engineering Q2 net jumps 14%

Hyundai E&C headquarters in northern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday posted a 14 percent on-year jump in its second-quarter net profit as major projects began to be reflected in the bottom line.Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 216 billion won ($194 million) from 189.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement."The company has focused on winning plant and infrastructure projects in overseas markets. Initial payments for the projects helped buoy the quarterly results," it said.Operating profit fell 5 percent to 281.8 billion won in the second quarter from 296.5 billion won a year ago. Sales were also down 10 percent to 4.218 trillion won from 4.706 trillion won, it said. (Yonhap)