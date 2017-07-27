Hyundai Engineering Q2 net jumps 14%

Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 216 billion won ($194 million) from 189.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
|Hyundai E&C headquarters in northern Seoul. (Yonhap)
"The company has focused on winning plant and infrastructure projects in overseas markets. Initial payments for the projects helped buoy the quarterly results," it said.
Operating profit fell 5 percent to 281.8 billion won in the second quarter from 296.5 billion won a year ago. Sales were also down 10 percent to 4.218 trillion won from 4.706 trillion won, it said. (Yonhap)