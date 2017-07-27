Ruling party, govt. coordinate tax overhaul plan

The ruling Democratic Party and government on Thursday coordinated a set of tax reform measures, including incentives for job creation and support for small businesses.



They held a policy consultation meeting over how to retool the country's taxation regime largely to help bankroll President Moon Jae-in's job creation and welfare agenda estimated to cost 178 trillion won ($159 billion) over the next five years.



Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's policy chief, told reporters that the two sides agreed to create new tax benefits for businesses that create jobs, and expand tax deductions for firms that turn their contract workers into regular employment or raise wages for their employees.





Senior officials from the ruling Democratic Party and government hold a meeting on a tax overhaul at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

Kim also said that the ruling bloc will push to temporarily exempt financially distressed small self-employed businesses from their unpaid taxes, increase support for earned income tax credits and expand tax deductions for small restaurants.Kim also pointed out the need for a tax increase for the top-earning businesses to realize a "taxation justice and prop up inclusive growth."During the meeting, Kim Dong-yeon, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, who doubles as the finance minister, said that the tax overhaul should be carried out in directions that help create jobs, enhance income redistribution and expand financial resources. (Yonhap)