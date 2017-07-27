SsangYong Motor workers OK wage deal

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Korean stocks up late Thursday morning

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-27 11:39
Updated : 2017-07-27 11:39

South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, after Samsung Electronics, the top cap here, reported its all-time high earnings for the second quarter. 

(Yonhap)

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,441.24 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.32 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 3.89 percent.

LG Chem, South Korea's top chemicals firm, rose 0.77 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's leading cosmetics maker, gained 2.11 percent.

Shares of top automaker Hyundai Motor, however, surrendered 1.69 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,113.50 won against the US dollar, up 8.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]