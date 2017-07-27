Korean stocks up late Thursday morning

South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, after Samsung Electronics, the top cap here, reported its all-time high earnings for the second quarter.





(Yonhap)

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,441.24 as of 11:20 a.m.Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.32 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 3.89 percent.LG Chem, South Korea's top chemicals firm, rose 0.77 percent, while AmorePacific, the country's leading cosmetics maker, gained 2.11 percent.Shares of top automaker Hyundai Motor, however, surrendered 1.69 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,113.50 won against the US dollar, up 8.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)