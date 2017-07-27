ABS issuance rises 15% in H1

A combined 31.1 trillion won ($27.7 billion) worth of ABS were issued for the January-June period, compared with 27 trillion won for the same period last year, the Financial Supervisory Service said.
|(Yonhap)
The surge came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, largely scaled up its mortgage-backed securities.
A total of 18.1 trillion won worth of MBS was issued by the agency for the January-June period, up 24 percent on-year, according to the FSS.
ABS issuance by local financial firms, however, fell 14.3 percent on year to 6.6 trillion won, while non-financial firms issued 6.4 trillion won worth of ABS for the six-month period, up 36.2 percent on year. (Yonhap)