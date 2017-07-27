Korea, China hold meeting to discuss cooperation on climate change

(Yonhap)

Representatives of South Korea and China held a meeting to discuss cooperation on climate change, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kim Chan-woo, South Korea's ambassador for climate change, and Xie Zhenhua, China's climate change special representative, had a luncheon meeting on Tuesday in Beijing, where a meeting of the two countries' joint climate change committee was also held.Xie said even though China and South Korea could have differences in other areas, the two countries should closely work together in climate change, according to the ministry. Kim replied that the two countries should expand their common interests through environmental cooperation.The ministry added that the two sides also agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation with Japan on carbon trading.Meanwhile, in the meeting of the two countries' joint climate change committee, South Korea's foreign ministry said it has raised the issue of fine dust, emphasizing that efforts to reduce the amount of particles in the air will help protect people's health and further enhance cooperation and partnership between the two countries. (Yonhap)