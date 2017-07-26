Unification minister pays courtesy call on Ban

Cho visited Ban at Yonsei University in Seoul in the afternoon, where the former UN chief is currently serving in an honorary post.
|Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon pays a courtesy call on former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at Yonsei University in Seoul on July 26, 2017. (photo courtesy of the Ministry of Unification)
An official at the Ministry of Unification described it as a greeting between two Roh Moon-hyun administration officials who became personally acquainted with each other while serving the administration that ran from 2003-08.
The two reportedly discussed security issues on the Korean Peninsula during the meeting. (Yonhap)