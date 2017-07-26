Unification minister pays courtesy call on Ban

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon pays a courtesy call on former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at Yonsei University in Seoul on July 26, 2017. (photo courtesy of the Ministry of Unification)

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon paid a courtesy call on former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday and discussed security issues.Cho visited Ban at Yonsei University in Seoul in the afternoon, where the former UN chief is currently serving in an honorary post.An official at the Ministry of Unification described it as a greeting between two Roh Moon-hyun administration officials who became personally acquainted with each other while serving the administration that ran from 2003-08.The two reportedly discussed security issues on the Korean Peninsula during the meeting. (Yonhap)