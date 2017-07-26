GS Engineering Q2 net jumps 48% on new orders

Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 11.46 billion won ($10.2 million) from 7.74 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit rose 6.5 percent to 85.97 billion won in the second quarter from 22.66 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 11 percent to 2.99 trillion won from little under 2.71 trillion won, it said.
|(Yonhap)
In the second quarter, the builder said it had received new orders worth abount 3.64 trillion won.
In the January-June period, the builder swung to a net loss of 55.93 billion won from a net profit of 15.56 billion won in the year-ago period.
"In the first quarter, some foreign exchange losses from the company's overseas assets were reflected in the bottom line. It weighed on the first-half results. The won rose about 10 percent in the first quarter," a company spokesman said without elaborating. (Yonhap)