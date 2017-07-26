Moon will hold talks with all economic players, including labor: official

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in plans to hold talks with all major economic players here, including laborers and small or medium-sized firms, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.The president is set to meet with 15 business conglomerates on Thursday and Friday.Hong Jang-pyo, the chief presidential secretary for economic affairs, said the first day of the meeting will involve top executives from eight business groups -- Hyundai Motor, LG, POSCO, Hanwha, Shinsegae, Doosan, CJ and Ottogi.The second-day meeting will be attended by the seven other largest businesses here. They are Samsung, SK, Lotte, GS, Hyundai Heavy, KT and Hanjin."President Moon has plans to hold separate meetings with labor, small and medium-sized businesses, and small business owners.Through such meetings, the president will enhance his communication with all economic players," Hong told reporters."(The meetings) will be a chance to explain the new administration's ruling philosophy and economic principles, and listen to the business leaders' frank ideas," he added.Hong said the floor is open to any ideas, as well as any issues, with no set agenda.Also, this week's meetings will start at 6 p.m. and are scheduled to last 75 minutes, but there really will be no time limit, he noted.Still, the meetings come after the new government announced what Cheong Wa Dae officials called the general direction of its economic policy over the next five years, that also included detailed plans such as increasing the minimum wage to 10,000 won ($8.91) per hour by 2022 from the current 6,470 won per hour.The Moon Jae-in administration has also published 100 policy tasks that it says will cost 187 trillion won in addition to annual government spending over the 2018-2022 period.