Korean midfielder returns home after UAE stint

South Korean midfielder Song Jin-hyung has rejoined his original club, FC Seoul, after a season in the United Arab Emirates.



The K League Classic outfit said Wednesday they've reacquired the 29-year-old midfielder 10 years after he left the nation's capital.



Song spent the last season with Al-Sharjah in the UAE. FC Seoul, the 2016 league champions, said Song will spend the next two months rehabbing an injury he sustained while playing there.



Song was part of a stacked FC Seoul youth system in 2003 that included future national team players Lee Chung-yong, Go Yo-han and Koh Myong-jin. Song played for FC Seoul through 2007, and signed with the Newcastle Jets in Australia. After three seasons there, Song moved to France to play for Tours FC for two seasons.



He returned to the K League Classic for five seasons with Jeju United and then left for Al-Sharjah for another year overseas.



Song has scored 29 goals and recorded 22 assists in 185 matches in the K League Classic. FC Seoul said they liked his passing and dribbling skills, saying his creativity and ability to run the offense should spark the team's attacks.



At the halfway point in the season, FC Seoul are ranked sixth among 12 clubs with 34 points, 13 behind the first-place Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. FC Seoul are also sixth in goals with 34. (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by FC Seoul, shows midfielder Song Jin-hyung, who signed with the K League Classic football club on July 26, 2017. (Yonhap)