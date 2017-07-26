Nexon's 'Dark Avenger 3' to hit Korea this week

(Yonhap)

Online gaming firm Nexon Korea Co. said Wednesday that the third edition of its mega-hit series "Dark Avenger" will launch in South Korea later this week.The action role-playing game will be officially available on both Android and iOS on Thursday, the latest edition of the mobile game series which has racked up more than 35 million downloads worldwide."The Dark Avenger 3 is the game that offers the same dynamic action and graphic quality presented by console games," said No Jung-hwang, a Nexon official, adding that the new title provides improved graphics and combat experience.Nexon said it has been receiving pre-registration for the game since June 8, with the number of users topping 1.5 million as of Tuesday.The new game, however, faces some competition from local gamemakers, such as the mobile version of mega-hit "Lineage," "Lineage M," by NCsoft Corp. which was launched last month.Also, mobile role-playing game "Lineage 2 Revolution" by Netmarble Games Corp., South Korea's largest mobile gamemaker, has gained huge success since its launch in December 2016. (Yonhap)