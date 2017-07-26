[Advertorial] Citibank streamlines online loan serviceability assessments

A model poses while holding a sign promoting Citibank Korea’s online serviceability assessment service. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea’s quest for online penetration is not limited to online banking but also extends to the loan serviceability assessment of customers, the firm said Wednesday.The launch of an internet-only loan assessment platform on July 18, dubbed Debt Consolidation Service, allows customers to check their eligibility for loans and reduce the cost of consolidating debts. The assessment is not exclusively offered to the customers of Citibank Korea’s online banking service.Users are required to submit information such as credit grades, employment status, annual income, and the amount they want to borrow through Citibank Korea’s web page offering the service. The online service does not require users to put in any other personal identification or consent to having their credit information recorded or sent to other parties.The internet-only service not only saves the hassle of visiting brick-and-mortar branches, but also eases customers’ worries about being tracked when they check their loan eligibility, as the bank does not keep any record of their use of the service, the bank said.