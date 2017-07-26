[Advertorial] Citibank streamlines online loan serviceability assessments

|A model poses while holding a sign promoting Citibank Korea’s online serviceability assessment service. (Citibank Korea)
Users are required to submit information such as credit grades, employment status, annual income, and the amount they want to borrow through Citibank Korea’s web page offering the service. The online service does not require users to put in any other personal identification or consent to having their credit information recorded or sent to other parties.
The internet-only service not only saves the hassle of visiting brick-and-mortar branches, but also eases customers’ worries about being tracked when they check their loan eligibility, as the bank does not keep any record of their use of the service, the bank said.