Seoul apartments exceeding W1b double in five years

At the end of July 2012, the number of high-priced apartments exceeding 1 billion won stood at 105,773. As of this month, the figure increased to 204,791.
|(Yonhap)
In addition, the data revealed that approximately 78 percent of apartments in Seoul’s affluent districts of Gangnam-gu, Seocho-gu and Songpa-gu, which have undergone major reconstruction projects over the past several years, have prices exceeding 1 billion won.
Five years ago, the three districts accounted for 27 percent of all 1 billion-won-plus apartments in Seoul, but this year the figure more than doubled, accounting for 61 percent of the capital’s expensive dwellings.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)