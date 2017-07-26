Sanofi Pasteur appoints new GM for Korea office

De Clarens joined Sanofi Pasteur in 2006, holding a range of responsibilities ranging from finance and sales to marketing and business operations at the Sanofi-owned vaccine company.
|Sanofi Pasteur Korea’s new general manager, Baptiste de Clarens (Sanofi Pasteur Korea)
“It is a great honor and privilege for me to serve as GM of South Korea where Sanofi Pasteur has continued its commitment to the local market since 1989. I am looking forward to working together with Korean colleagues to empower Koreans to live life to the fullest,” de Clarens said.
The former GM of Sanofi Pasteur Korea, Regis Launay has moved to the firm’s headquarters as the new global franchise head for pediatric and booster vaccine range after serving in Korea from 2014-2017, the company said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)