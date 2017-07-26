Moon adopts homeless dog as presidential pet

Sanofi Pasteur appoints new GM for Korea office

Published : 2017-07-26 16:14
Updated : 2017-07-26 16:14

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business unit of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, said Wednesday it has appointed Baptiste de Clarens as the new general manager of its South Korean office.

De Clarens joined Sanofi Pasteur in 2006, holding a range of responsibilities ranging from finance and sales to marketing and business operations at the Sanofi-owned vaccine company.

Sanofi Pasteur Korea’s new general manager, Baptiste de Clarens (Sanofi Pasteur Korea)
He moved to the firm’s Singapore office in 2011 as the business operations director for Asian countries and most recently worked as GM for Sanofi Pasteur covering Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

“It is a great honor and privilege for me to serve as GM of South Korea where Sanofi Pasteur has continued its commitment to the local market since 1989. I am looking forward to working together with Korean colleagues to empower Koreans to live life to the fullest,” de Clarens said.

The former GM of Sanofi Pasteur Korea, Regis Launay has moved to the firm’s headquarters as the new global franchise head for pediatric and booster vaccine range after serving in Korea from 2014-2017, the company said.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

