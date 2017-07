The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has ordered local and multinational automakers to recall a combined 1.3 million vehicles so far this year. The number is expected to hit record high by the year’s end. The past record has been 1,369,925 vehicles in 2004.The spike in the number this year is driven by compulsory vehicle recalls by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, which are ordered to recall a combined 979,687 cars this year, a ministry official said.