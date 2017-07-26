LG Display considering various options to raise fund for investment

"While funds for investment, in principle, should be raised from businesses, they should also come in a timely manner," the company said during a conference call with investors.
The remark came after LG Display said it will invest 7.8 trillion won ($6.9 billion) to build facilities for the production of OLED panels.
Of the amount, the company said 2.8 trillion won will be spent on the 10.5-generation OLED panel production line, while 5 trillion won will be allocated for the mid-sized Plastic OLED products.
|(Yonhap)
Following the latest decision, the company said its capital spending throughout 2020 will reach a whopping 15 trillion won.
LG Display said the investment was aimed at taking pre-emptive steps for its future growth. Other options also include joining ties with partners, including China's Guangzhou, it added.
The company ruled out a possible technology leak caused by a joint venture to produce 8.5-generation OLED panels in Guangzhou, citing very complex production processes.
On Tuesday, LG Display said through a regulatory filing its net profit came to 736.6 billion won in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of 83.9 billion won posted a year earlier. (Yonhap)