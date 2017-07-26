Korean stocks down late Wednesday morning

South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning, as declines in tech shares weighed on the market.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 3.02 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,436.88 as of 11:20 a.m.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, declined 4.26 percent.Korea Electric Power Corp. dropped 0.77 percent.No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor, meanwhile, rose 1.03 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors also moved up 1.63 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,119.00 won against the US dollar, down 3.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)