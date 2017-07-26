PM renews govt. commitment to developing Saemangeum area

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during a ground-breaking ceremony for a construction project to build a 26.7-kilometer road in Gunsan, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Wednesday renewed the government's commitment to developing the reclaimed land in the southwestern coastal area of Saemangeum, pledging a set of support measures such as an expanded budget for infrastructure construction.During a ground-breaking ceremony for a project to build a 26.7-kilometer road, Lee vowed to pay keener policy attention to developing the Saemangeum area, some 280 kilometers south of Seoul, into a "national asset.""Under the Moon Jae-in government, the Saemangeum project will be back on a normal track," Lee said, calling the area an "economic hub for Northeast Asia."The Saemangeum area in North Jeolla Province spans 40,200 hectares and is home to the world's longest seawall at 33.9 kilometers. The seawall construction was completed in 2010 to attract businesses in a variety of fields, including agriculture and renewable energy.To spur development in the area, Lee pledged to expand the reclamation work, the state budget for building major roads linking the area to other regions, and state support for the region's efforts to host the 2023 World Scout Jamboree.The construction project worth 909.5 billion won ($812 million) to link the regions south and north of the Saemanguem area aims to enhance access to the area and thus attract more investment. It is to be carried out in two phases, with first phase construction set to finish by 2022. (Yonhap)