US House passes new sanctions on Russia, Iran, N. Korea

WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, in a possible blow to President Donald Trump.The House voted 419-3 in support of the controversial bill that seeks to prevent Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia. The legislation also calls for fresh sanctions on Russia for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.Trump objected to the bill as he insists he received no help from Moscow to win the presidential race and underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation on issues such as counterterrorism and the war in Syria.The package includes sanctions that passed the House in May to choke off money flows to North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.In particular, it prohibits "any ships owned by the government of North Korea or owned or operated on behalf of any country not complying with UN Security Council resolutions from operating in United States waters or landing at any US port."It also bans "goods produced in whole or part by North Korean forced labor from entering the United States, and sanctions foreign persons that employ North Koreans who are forced to labor in inhumane conditions and are denied access to wages and benefits."The legislation authorizes sanctions on those providing the North with crude oil and other related products, and requires the US administration to determine whether the North is a state sponsor of terrorism.That bill has yet to pass the Senate.Tuesday's bill also calls for sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities with ties to the country's ballistic missile programs.It must pass the Senate before it is sent to the president to sign or veto.The White House's initial reaction was terse."While the president supports tough sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, the White House is reviewing the House legislation and awaits a final legislative package for the president's desk," press secretary Sarah Sanders said. (Yonhap)