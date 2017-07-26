Foreign banks in Korea advised to take anti-money-laundering

After an inspection of 37 branches of foreign banks in the country, the Financial Supervisory Service concluded that some small-scale branches showed a lack of awareness of money laundering.
The FSS said, however, most branches had anti-money-laundering safeguards in place. It did not identify the vulnerable branches by name.
The vulnerable branches did not have enough staff or a system in place to verify whether a customer's money is honest or not, the FSS said.
They were also not properly reporting financial transaction-related information to Korean financial authorities, it said.