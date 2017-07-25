Unification minister, Japan‘s top envoy discuss NK policy

This photo, taken on July 25, 2017, shows Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) talking with Japan`s top envoy to Seoul Yasumasa Nagamine at the government`s complex building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification minister on Tuesday met with Japan's top envoy to Seoul to discuss the security situation on the divided peninsula and the two nations' North Korea policy, government officials said.Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon held talks with Amb. Yasumasa Nagamine, during which they exchanged views on inter-Korean relations and North Korea issues, according to Seoul's unification ministry.It marked their first meeting since Cho took office in early July.South Korea's top pointman on unification explained the country's latest offer for military and family reunions talks to North Korea, the ministry added.Last week, Seoul proposed inter-Korean military talks aimed at easing border tensions and Red Cross talks to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. But the North has kept mum toward the proposal.The ministry said that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to tackling North Korea's nuclear and missile issues and agreed to closely cooperate on them. (Yonhap)