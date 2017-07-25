Ministry bans recreational use of ‘laughing gas’

(Instagram capture)

The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday that it designated nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas” which is used to fill “happy balloons,” as a type of hallucinogen, banning its use for recreational purposes.Nitrous oxide has been used as a party drug by some young partygoers, or at clubs, as it gives a feeling of euphoria and relaxation.Under a new rule approved at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the sale, inhalation or abuse of nitrous oxide as a party drug is punishable by three years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($44,700).The ministry’s move came after a man died in Suwon after inhaling too much nitrous oxide from a balloon in April.Nitrous oxide is not addictive, but overuse can lead to oxygen deprivation, fainting and even death. Some health experts warn it can be just as psychologically addictive as narcotics.Sales or possession of nitrous oxide for commercial use or prescriptions are not subject to punishment. Nitrous oxide has wide usage, such as for making whipped cream or as an anesthetic at dentists.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)