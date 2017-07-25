Govt. updates list of victims in Jeju April 3 incident

A government panel, dedicated to verifying the truth behind the so-called Jeju April 3 incident, put the total number of victims at 14,232 and that of the bereaved family members at 59,426. The designated victims can receive a monthly subsidy of 300,000 won ($268.90).
The list was announced after the panel canceled its previous recognition of four victims who acted as part of a communist group.
The panel, currently headed by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, has held a total of 21 plenary sessions to verify the victims since it was launched in 2000 in efforts to restore the victims' honor and help enhance their human rights.
|Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (2nd from R) speaks during a session of a government panel on the so-called Jeju April 3 incident at the central government complex in Seoul on July 25, 2017. (Yonhap)
The incident refers to a deadly clash during a government crackdown on protesters who denounced the rule of the then-US military government and separate elections in the South, which they said would perpetuate national division.
After its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the Korean Peninsula was divided into the US military-controlled South and the Soviet Union-backed communist North.
The protests lasted until 1954, one year after the three-year Korean War ended in a truce. Many victims in the clash were derided as communists when the South was in the thick of an anti-communism campaign.
Tuesday's panel session came as the new Moon Jae-in government seeks to address unresolved historical issues as part of its major policy tasks to promote national cohesion and forge a future-oriented social atmosphere. (Yonhap)