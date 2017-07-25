Korean football prospect decides to join FC Barcelona B team training

South Korean football prospect Lee Seung-woo will join FC Barcelona B team's training this week, his agency here said Tuesday.



Team Twelve said Lee will join preseason training of the Spanish giants' reserve squad in the second division. Lee earlier this month announced that he wouldn't participate in the training of the Catalan club's reserve squad until he hears an answer from Barcelona on his future status.



Lee was previously included on Barcelona B's 35-man training squad for this summer, along with his South Korean compatriot Paik Seung-ho.



The 19-year-old forward has been playing with Juvenil A of the La Liga club, which is the final team in the club's youth academy. Because of the age limit, he needs to sign a new pro contract, but Lee has yet to receive new contract offer from Barcelona.



Lee, who recently represented South Korea at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at home, has been saying that he will seek a new club if he can't make a senior debut with Barcelona. He has been linked with a move to other clubs including Borussia Dortmund.



With Honduran forward Choco Lozano and Brazilian attacking midfielder Vitinho joining Barcelona B and filling the non-EU player quota in their squad, it was widely expected that Lee would leave Barcelona this summer.



Lee joined Barcelona's youth program, better known as La Masia, in 2011. (Yonhap)

In this file photo taken on June 26, 2017, South Korean football prospect Lee Seung-woo speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport before departing for Spain. (Yonhap)