Opposition lawmaker to be grilled over fake tip-off scandal

An incumbent lawmaker of the minor opposition People's Party has been summoned for questioning over a fake tip-off about President Moon Jae-in's son used in the May election, the prosecution said Tuesday.



Rep. Lee Yong-joo has been asked to appear at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office around 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the prosecutors.



The prosecutors will question him over his involvement and knowledge in the fabrication and disclosure of the false allegation that Moon helped his son get a job at a public agency in 2006 using his influence as a presidential secretary. They said Lee will be questioned as a witness in the case, as of now.





Rep. Lee Yong-joo of the People`s Party on July 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

The People's Party said Lee's decision to appear before prosecutors was made voluntarily. The party raised the suspicion in a smear campaign against Moon in the runup to the May election early this year, and is now mired in its own disgrace after it was found to be made up by one of its ex-campaigners.The prosecution has arrested two party members -- Lee Joon-seo and Lee You-mi -- on charges that they created and relayed the disinformation to the party's leadership. Rep. Lee is the person who received the fixed evidence from Lee Joon-seo.Two other party members who were in the party's election panel during the campaigning faced interrogation. They have all denied any wrongdoing. (Yonhap)