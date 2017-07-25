President appoints prosecutor-general, two Supreme Court justices

President Moon Jae-in (R) appoints new prosecutor-general Moon Moo-il in a ceremony held at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, on July 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed two new Supreme Court justices, followed by a separate ceremony for the appointment of the new prosecutor-general.The ceremonies were held at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae.In the first ceremony, the president presented the two new Supreme Court justices -- Park Jeong-hwa and Cho Jae-youn -- with certificates of their appointment.The two began their official terms last Wednesday.In a separate ceremony, the president officially appointed Moon Moo-il as the new prosecutor-general.The ceremony came one day after a parliamentary hearing committee issued a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for the new chief prosecutor. (Yonhap)