Ryu Hyun-jin throws 5 strong in return from injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin delivering a pitch on June 29, 2017. (Yonhap)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin made his first start Monday night after being activated from the 10-day disabled list the day before. Ryu was placed on the disabled list on July 4 after suffering a left foot contusion in a game against the Los Angeles Angels.Ryu made his return start at home against the Minnesota Twins, throwing 79 pitches in five innings of work. He surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks, and struck out five, lowering his season earned run average from 4.21 to 4.17.Ryu was lifted for pinch hitter Chase Utley in the bottom of the fifth inning, exiting with a 3-2 lead.Ryu’s return could not have come at a better time for the Dodgers, who are currently short on starting pitchers. The Dodgers, who recently put both ace Clayton Kershaw and right-hander Brandon McCarthy on the disabled list, will look to Ryu and recent call-up Edward Paredes to stabilize their injury-ravaged rotation, which was already missing left-hander Scott Kazmir.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)