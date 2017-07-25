Ryu Hyun-jin throws 5 strong in return from injury

|Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin delivering a pitch on June 29, 2017. (Yonhap)
Ryu was lifted for pinch hitter Chase Utley in the bottom of the fifth inning, exiting with a 3-2 lead.
Ryu’s return could not have come at a better time for the Dodgers, who are currently short on starting pitchers. The Dodgers, who recently put both ace Clayton Kershaw and right-hander Brandon McCarthy on the disabled list, will look to Ryu and recent call-up Edward Paredes to stabilize their injury-ravaged rotation, which was already missing left-hander Scott Kazmir.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)