Bill eyes parking spaces for pregnant women

Parking space designated for the disabled (Yonhap)

A South Korean lawmaker on Tuesday proposed a bill to designate parking spaces for pregnant women.Proportional representative Kim Hyun-a of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party submitted the bill to the National Assembly, after a citizen requested its enactment on a popular Korean TV program “Infinite Challenge,” citing physical difficulties she faced while parking in narrow parking spaces.The proposal aims to revise an existing law governing designation of parking spaces for the disabled. It would make pregnant women entitled to use them.The law, in effect since 2003, compels public parking lots to set aside space exclusively for the disabled.“A revision is needed to support women who decide to bear a baby in the era of low pregnancy rate,” Rep. Kim said.The amendment bill also intends to raise the penalty on violations to 500,000 won ($448) from the current 200,000 won.In the TV show, the citizen claimed that pregnant women experience difficulty and also dizziness when they try to park in regular parking lots, since they cannot move freely with their stomachs hitting the steering wheel. She said their big bellies made it difficult to move in between narrowly parked cars.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)