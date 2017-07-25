Korea, India to discuss cooperation on development aid

(Yonhap)

South Korea and India will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase their cooperation in the development aid sector, the foreign ministry here said.The round-table talks to be held in New Delhi later in the day will bring together South Korea's official development assistance provider KOICA, India's finance and technology development ministries and the United States' ODA operator USAID, as well as international organizations like the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Key topics of discussion will be South Korea-India cooperation in the development assistance field, sharing past experiences of India-based assistance providers, and ways to enhance collaboration with non-governmental organizations and private entities, the ministry said."The foreign ministry will seek new development cooperation projects and find ways to diversify collaboration with India through innovative private-government cooperation, while also making efforts to expand the opportunities for South Korean venture and startup businesses to join the Indian ODA market," the ministry said. (Yonhap)