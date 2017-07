For the first time, more than half of all people with HIV are on drugs to treat the virus, said the United Nations.According to a UNAIDS report in 2016, 19.5 million of 36.7 million people with HIV had access to treatment, while AIDS-related deaths fell from 1.9 million in 2005 to 1 million in 2016.The death toll from AIDS has dropped in recent years, due to the availability of affordable, life-saving drugs.