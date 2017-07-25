'Idol School' soars to top of TV popularity index

"Idol School," Mnet's new idol trainee competition show, debuted at the top of a benchmark TV popularity index, data showed Tuesday.



The Thursday-evening program scored 278.7 points on the Content Power Index, becoming the most popular TV program from July 10-16.



CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.



The show puts 41 young female contestants hoping to become future K-pop stars in an "idol school," where they take various "classes" to test their potential. The girls are put to a viewer popularity vote in each episode.





(Mnet)

KBS 2TV's "Fight For My Way" finished its run during the week at second place, scoring 265.7 points, trailed by MBC TV's "Ruler: Master of the Mask," climbing five steps to finish third, with 224.4 points."Nest Escape," tvN's new celebrity family reality TV program, jumped onto the chart to fourth place, with 223.1 points, while the hip-hop competition show "Show Me the Money 6" climbed two notches to rank fifth.SBS TV's late night drama "Suspicious Partner" soared eight steps to finish fifth, and "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2," a variety talk show on the same network, debuted at seventh place.MBC TV's "Radio Star" tumbled five steps to finish eighth, while the tvN drama "Bride of Water God" clocked in at ninth place, slipping seven notches from the previous week. (Yonhap)