Weekly meeting to mark launch of President Moon's first Cabinet

President Moon Jae-in was set to host a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, but for the first time since his inauguration over two months ago, it will only involve new ministers picked and appointed by him.The weekly meeting was set to be held at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, involving Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and 16 ministers appointed by Moon, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.The president earlier said the ministers appointed by the former administration had formed his first Cabinet.Still, many Cheong Wa Dae officials noted Tuesday's meeting will mark the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration's first Cabinet in earnest.In total, there are 19 Cabinet members, but two ministerial seats -- labor minister and new minister for small and medium-sized enterprises and venture firms -- currently remain vacant. (Yonhap)