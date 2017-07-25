Weekly meeting to mark launch of President Moon's first Cabinet

The weekly meeting was set to be held at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, involving Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and 16 ministers appointed by Moon, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.
|(Yonhap)
Still, many Cheong Wa Dae officials noted Tuesday's meeting will mark the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration's first Cabinet in earnest.
In total, there are 19 Cabinet members, but two ministerial seats -- labor minister and new minister for small and medium-sized enterprises and venture firms -- currently remain vacant.