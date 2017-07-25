Consumer sentiment jumps to more than 6-year high in July

The composite consumer sentiment index for July came to 111.2, up from 111.1 a month earlier, according to the survey from the Bank of Korea. The July figure marked the highest since January 2011 when the index stood at 111.4.
A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.
Korea's exports have been on a steady rise since November led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering global trade.
The survey was conducted before the National Assembly approved an 11.3 trillion won ($10.1 billion) extra budget to create more jobs and boost consumption.
However, an index measuring the public's feelings toward economic conditions in the next six months fell to 109 in July from 112 in June.
The latest monthly index is based on a survey of 2,025 households throughout the country from July 11 to 18. (Yonhap)