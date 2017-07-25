Moon to meet biz leaders in two groups this week

In this file photo taken on June 29, 2017, President Moon Jae-in (R) speaks to a group of business people accompanying him on a trip to the U.S. during a tea meeting. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will meet with business leaders to exchange opinions on various economic issues later this week, dividing them into two groups, the local chamber of commerce said Monday.On Sunday, the presidential office announced that the meetings with representatives from the top 14 business groups along with mid-sized food producer Ottogi will be held on Thursday and Friday at Cheong Wa Dae.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Hyundai Motor, LG, POSCO, Hanwha, Shinsegae, Doosan and CJ, plus Ottogi, will meet with the president on Thursday at 6 p.m.The medium-sized food producer was invited to the meeting for being a leader in pursuing cooperation with smaller companies and creating more jobs, a presidential official earlier said.This will be followed by a meeting with the leaders of Samsung, SK, Lotte, GS, Hyundai Heavy Industries, KT and Hanjin on the following day, also at the same time.Moon and the business leaders will exchange views on how to generate more jobs and other issues such as the coexistence of large and small companies."As it will be the first official meetings between Moon and the business groups, many of the leaders are expected to participate in the event," a KCCI official said.They will also be joined by ranking government officials including Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs and Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo. (Yonhap)